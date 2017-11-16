Mayfield Heights cop receives minor injuries after cruiser struck on I-271

Mayfield Heights police say an officer from the department received minor injuries after their cruiser was struck by a suspected impaired driver on I-271.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-271 north near Mayfield Road.

According to police, Officer Jim Steffy was inside of the cruiser at the time of the crash, blocking a lane of travel for another officer during an accident investigation.

Police said the driver, David Soutar of Cleveland, slammed into the cruiser at an estimated speed of 50 miles per hour. Officer Steffy's car is a complete loss.

Soutar was arrested at the scene on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officer Steffy was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but his injuries are considered minor.

