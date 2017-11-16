Cleveland Water employees released from hospital after trench collapse

Two Cleveland Water workers are now home from the hospital after being trapped in a trench collapse on Cleveland's west side.

The sinkhole formed near the intersection of Train Avenue and West 51st Street around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Officials say the workers were making repairs to a six-inch water main, when the ground gave away beneath them.

Cleveland Water and Department of Public Utilities Safety employees are now reviewing the incident to determine what happened.

Repairs to the water main are complete and water service has been restored.

