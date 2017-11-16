Charges dropped against man punched by Euclid police officer

Richard Hubbard III appears in an August police photo following a violent arrest by former Euclid policeman Michael Amiott. (Source: Euclid Police)

A judge has dismissed charges filed against Richard Hubbard III, the unarmed African-American man seen on video being punched by a Euclid police officer during a violent arrest.

Hubbard, 25, was pulled over by Euclid police officer Michael Amiott in August and was initially charged with resisting arrest, driving without a license, and a traffic signal violation.

"(Police brutality) happens every day from where I'm from...Not all cops are bad, for real. But (Amiott) made them look bad," said Hubbard during a press conference Thursday night. "I did everything that officer told me to do...He attacked me...How can you beat up somebody for having a suspended license?"

According to Christopher McNeal, Hubbard's attorney, all of the charges were dismissed on Tuesday.

Cell phone and dashboard camera videos captured the encounter between Hubbard and Amiott. The white police officer punched Hubbard more than a dozen times during the traffic stop.

Euclid Police release dashcam video of arrest after Facebook video goes viral

Amiott was suspended for 45 days after the incident, and was eventually terminated from the Euclid Police Department in October by Euclid Mayor Kristen Gail.

