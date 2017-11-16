Police: 50-year-old man dies after being struck by car in Cleveland

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash early Thursday morning on Cleveland's west side.

According to police, officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of West Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

Officers found a 50-year-old man that was struck by the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the man to Fairview Hospital, where he died. His name is not yet being released.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

