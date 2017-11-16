Cuyahoga Falls man charged with threatening to commit Las Vegas-style mass shooting

Local and federal law enforcement agencies arrested a Cuyahoga Falls man who threatened to kill his estranged wife and shoot up a Las Vegas hotel and casino.

On Thursday morning, 28-year-old Wei Li appeared in court. The judge ordered him to remain detained, pending a hearing next week. His bond is set at $500,000.

According to the FBI, Li texted his estranged wife multiple times on Nov. 6 with the threats. He also referenced committing a mass shooting at a church with at least a thousand people in attendance.

Li texted that he planned to commit a shooting that "would go down in history and that he would blame his wife for all the deaths," according to the FBI.

At the time of the texts, Li's wife was employed at a Las Vegas casino.

In texts recorded in the criminal complaint, Li told his wife, "You made me do this. You want to get me going. You can talk if you are not afraid of dying."

Later on, he wrote, "I will make the biggest in history. Only tens of people in Vegas. You don't know how to write the word 'death.'"

When Li was asked to unlock his phone during an interview with the FBI on Nov. 10, he complied but deleted a string of text messages. He was then arrested and placed into police custody.

FBI officials confirm they found knives at Li's home. He had allegedly sent photos of the weapons to his wife through text message. They would not say if firearms were found at the home, although Li told his wife he had the weapons.

Li has been charged with interstate threatening communications and destruction of evidence.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI, United States Attorney's Office, and the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department participated in the investigation.

