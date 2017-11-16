Ohio prisons botch 2 executions in less than 10 years

For the second time in less than 10 years, an Ohio death row inmate survived the first attempt of execution after the process already started.

On Wednesday, the execution of 69-year-old condemned killer Alva Campbell was called off after about 25 minutes because the Ohio execution team couldn't find a vein to insert an IV for lethal injection.

The planned execution already drew criticism because of Campbell's health conditions. The Ohio prison department accommodated Campbell with a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe while he was being executed because he suffers from an obstructive pulmonary disorder.

A new execution date for Campbell has been rescheduled for June 2019.

In 2009, convicted rapist and killer Romell Broom received 18 needle sticks over the course of two hours while Ohio prison technicians attempted to find a suitable vein for lethal injection.

Eventually, the execution was called off.

Broom, now 61, remains on death row with a new execution date set for 2020. He has been arguing in court whether the state should be allowed a second attempt at execution.

After Campbell's failed execution, death penalty opponents are urging the state to put an end to capital punishment.

"This is not justice, and this is not humane," said Mike Brickner of the Ohio chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Ohio Correction Director Gary Mohr said that the lethal injection team humanely handled Campbell's attempt and that it was called off after talking with the medical team.

