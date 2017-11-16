Akron versus Kent clash Tuesday; rivalry renewed on video (WATCH HERE)

The kickoff to one of northeast Ohio's biggest rivalries is a few days away and once again, the University of Akron and Kent State University collaborated to reveal another reason behind the rivalry between the schools and their mascots.

Before the schools’ basketball teams squared off last winter, videos explaining a ‘love story ending in heartbreak’ between UA’s beloved kangaroo "Zippy" and Kent State’s celebrated golden eagle "Flash" went viral.

Meghan Meeker, social media specialist at UA and creator of the romance-rivalry idea teamed up with Nicole Losi, director of social media at Kent, to develop another chapter of Zippy and Flash’s story.

In the latest rivalry videos, both set in the year 1867, the conflict between the University of Akron and Kent State is traced back even further, to the founding of each school.

Of course, once again, there are two sides to the story. Check both out below:

UA Version

Kent State Version

If you haven't figured it out, the videos are a spoof on the legend of the "Wagon Wheel."

When John R. Buchtel set out to establish a college, he reached the current site of Kent State. But his wagon became stuck in the mud and lost a wheel. Deciding this was no place for a university, Buchtel went on and found UA instead. The wheel was allegedly uncovered in 1902.

Since the 1940s, the artifact has been used as a trophy awarded to the winner of the University of Akron-Kent State football game. The two schools have always encouraged the friendly rivalry over the wheel.

