Teen charged in crash that killed prom date arraigned

A Midview High School graduate accused of causing a deadly crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty.

Chase Johnson, 18, was arraigned in Lorain County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Police say Johnson crashed into two utility poles at state Route 82 and state Route 57 on May 21 around 3 a.m.

His passenger, Lindsey Rotuno, 17, also a Midview student, was killed.

The couple had just attended the prom and troopers say Johnson had marijuana in his system.

Following the crash nearly 1,000 students, faculty members, and family attended a vigil in her honor at the high school.

He is charged with OVI and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Johnson will be back in court later this month.

