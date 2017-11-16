Jury deliberating in case of day care worker charged with raping toddler

Thursday is the second day of jury deliberations in the Michael Ferricci trial.

The day care worker is accused of raping a 3-year-old boy in a bathroom at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland in Shaker Heights.

The alleged attack happened in July of 2016.

Shaker Heights police said Ferricci worked at the center for five years.

Ferricci, 22, is charged with rape, kidnapping, sexual battery, public indecency, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

His jury trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula started Nov. 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.