A ranking of Ohio's most and least favorite Thanksgiving foods

Some families are perfect and Thanksgiving looks like a Norman Rockwell painting, but others have a holiday that needs a little wine (or a lot) to get through.

The shopping rewards app Shopkick surveyed 2,500 people to get the inside cook and look of Thanksgiving.

"I'll be in the kitchen."

Seventy five percent of the people surveyed said they cook the Thanksgiving meal in order to avoid the family.

"My appetizer is called wine."

Fifty four percent said they will open the bottle of wine even before the meal starts.

"You forgot the what?"

Sixty eight percent of those polled said it will take two to four trips to the grocery store to get the meal done.

Half of those surveyed said they will spend $100 or less on the meal.

"Of course it's homemade!"

Fifty three percent said they will make their pies from scratch, but then 80 percent said it will be topped with store bought Cool Whip.

"Please pass the stuffing."

Of all the states surveyed all of them said stuffing is the must-have side dish, except for Arizona where mashed potatoes comes in as number one.

Here is how the state of Ohio breaks down its choice of sides:

34 percent Stuffing

22.3 percent Mashed Potatoes

17.9 percent Sweet Potatoes

12.5 percent Green Bean Casserole

7.1 percent Mac N Cheese

4.5 percent Cranberries

1.8 percent Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.