Police: Shooter in murder-suicide outside Massillon hospital was not a doctor

Massillon police are clearing up any misconceptions as they continue to piece together a murder-suicide outside Affinity Medical Center on Nov. 14.

Dr. George Seese III, 59, was shot four times by 50-year-old Michael A. Wood.

The Police Department has also been contacted about social media reports of the suspect being a Doctor of Ophthalmology at the Perry Eye Clinic Inc. Doctor.

Michael G. Wood is a Doctor of Ophthalmology and was not involved in this incident, police say.

The suspect, with a middle initial of the letter "A", is from New Philadelphia and has no link to the Perry Eye Clinic.

Wood shot Seese around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the hospital's parking lot hitting him in his right leg, right hand, stomach and upper torso.

Wood then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

According to police, the two men shared a mutual love interest.

Dr. Seese, a father of 13, died at Affinity Medical Center.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information can contact the Massillon Police Department tip line at 330-830-1735 option 7 or contact Detective Jason Gohlike at 330-830-1787.

