Working smoke detector saves Canal Fulton family from house fire

Firefighters say a working smoke detector saved a family from a house fire late Wednesday.

The fire started just before midnight at a home in the 800 block Tamwood Drive NW.

Canal Fulton firefighters spent about three hours at the home inspecting hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Both the home and the garage were damaged.

Jackson Township, New Franklin and North Lawrence firefighters also helped at the scene.

