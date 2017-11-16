Canton toddler dies after oven falls on top of him

A toddler died late Wednesday after a tragic accident inside his Highland Avenue NE home.

Canton police believe 23-month-old James Lucas climbed onto the oven door, causing it to fall on top of him, pinning him underneath.

Rescue workers freed the little boy and EMS rushed him to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

Police say there is no reason to suspect foul play.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.