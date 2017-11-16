Officers seize more than $30,000 worth of illegal drugs in Lake County

Officers said the illegal drugs they found at the scene are worth more than $30,000. (Source Lake County Narcotics Agency)

Officers from various agencies in Lake County seized more than $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Painesville home on Nov. 15.

According to a news release from the Lake County Narcotics Agency, officers executed a search warrant at 375 Liberty Street.

(Mugshot of Otis S. Miller. Source: Lake County Narcotics Agency)

Investigators said Otis S. Miller was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and illegal manufacture of drugs.

Authorities said there were complaints about drug activity at the residence.

The Lake County Narcotics Agency said officers found cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills.

Investigators also seized a vehicle, cash, drug paraphernalia and two guns

The investigation is ongoing.

