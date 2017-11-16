South Euclid police share new information on PNC bank robbery in Lyndhurst

Picture of suspect being arrested by South Euclid police on body camera. (Source: WOIO)

The South Euclid Police Department held a news conference Thursday updating Wednesday's bank robbery that started in Lyndhurst and ended in their city.

Authorities released both body and dash camera video of the incident.

Two men are accused of robbing a PNC Bank at Mayfield and Richmond Roads.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. when a man claiming to have a bomb got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Both suspects fled the scene in a stolen car but crashed on Green Road in South Euclid.

While one suspect was arrested at the scene, the second suspect, an 18-year-old man, jumped out of the car and ran.

He was found hiding in a garbage dumpster and arrested.

A bomb squad was called to inspect the suspicious package located in the getaway car. It turned out to be nothing.

The men face charges several charges in connection with the crime.

