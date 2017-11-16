Cavaliers vs. Clippers: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-7 on the year. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The Cavs are 8-7 on the year.

The Clippers are 5-8 on the year.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James is averaging 28.3 points a game this year while shooting 57.9 percent from the field.

The Cavs are on a three-game win streak and they are celebrating Black Friday a little early at the Q.

The team is debuting their new black Nike Statement Edition uniforms. Fans are also encouraged to wear black to the game.

TV Channel: Fox Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM

Odds: Cavs -6.5, 222.5 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.