Columbia Station teen dies in car crash; 17-year-old not wearing seat belt during crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a teenager is dead after a car crash in Lorain County.

Investigators said the 17-year-old was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the crash happened on Capel Road in Grafton Township around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Officials said the teen was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer on Capel Road.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol the driver traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Investigators said the teen was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

