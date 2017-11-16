Cleveland Cavs star handing out free turkeys in Warrensville Heights

J.R. Smith hands out free turkeys to needy families Thursday at Warrensville Heights High School. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith, typically known for raining down 3's at Quicken Loans Arena, will spend his off day handing out turkeys to families in need.

The turkey giveaway will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Warrensville Heights High School, located at 4270 Northfield Rd.

The Cavs guard will give away turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis, and families from all Northeast Ohio communities are welcome, according to Kendra Davis, the school district's communications manager.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.