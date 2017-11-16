51 million Americans projected to travel for Thanksgiving

According to AAA, 51 million Americans are projected to travel this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. (Source: WOIO)

AAA said 51 million Americans are projected to travel this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

In Ohio, the number is 2.1 million.

About 90 percent of Ohioans traveling this year will be hitting roads, traveling by car to be with their loved ones.

"We're going to Tampa," Devin Mills said.

"Atlanta's where we're choosing to go," Marcus Brown said.

It's one of the busiest times of the year and now it just got even busier.

"AAA is projecting the highest travel that we've seen in a dozen years," AAA Spokesperson Jim Garrity said.

Millions of people are projected to travel for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

"51 million Americans hitting the roads, skies, boats, cruise, train, etc. The vast majority of them will be driving though," Garrity said.

But why? AAA say's it's simple.

"We've seen an uptick in the economy and consumer confidence is up. More people are willing to say I'm gonna take a trip this year," Garrity said.

Most of those people will be traveling behind the wheel, which is the reason why Thanksgiving is one of AAA's busiest times of the year.

"Our number one call during the winter months is a dead battery," said Garrity.

Now is the time to make sure you have everything needed to make sure this upcoming holiday is a safe one.

"Jumper cables for your tires, the triangle to put on the road. Make sure you put yourself in a position where you're keeping you and everyone around you as safe as you possibly can," Garrity said.

Despite recent drops in gas prices, Ohio is still feeling the lingering impact of hurricanes in the past several months.

The national average price is $2.56 per gallon, which is 41 cents more than last year.

