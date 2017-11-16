Convicted rapist, who tried to film people showering at Geneva State Park, sentenced to 20 years

James D. Sullivan, 60, will spend the next 20 years in prison. (Source: Department of Justice)

A Cleveland man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after he was arrested trying to film people showering at Geneva State Park.

James D. Sullivan, 60, was found guilty of one count of attempted production of child pornography and one count of access with intent to view child pornography, according to U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Mike Tobin.

Authorities received a complaint on July 18, 2015 of someone attempting to record people while they were showering at the Geneva State Park's campground restroom, according to court documents.

An Ohio State trooper found an ajar ceiling tile and entered the space, where he found a blanket, a bottle of lotion and bodily fluid on a ceiling tile. The bodily fluid was tested and was a DNA match for Sullivan.

A subsequent search of his Cleveland apartment revealed Sullivan had a Dell laptop computer containing nearly 100 images of children being sexually assaulted.

Sullivan was previously convicted of attempted rape, burglary and gross sexual imposition, according to court documents.

"This defendant has preyed upon people for years, whether abusing people here in Cleveland or trading in images of children being victimized," U.S Attorney Justin E. Herdman said in a prepared statement. "This prison sentence makes our community safer."

"Anyone that attempts to make child pornography or view child pornography should receive a lengthy sentence such as this one today," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony in a prepared statement. "Children are to be protected by adults, never victimized."

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael A. Sullivan and Carol M. Skutnik following an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and FBI.

