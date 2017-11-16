Romona's Kids: South Euclid Girl Scouts deliver 'Glad' bags for youngsters

It’s always wonderful to see children and teens helping kids who are even younger than themselves.

That was the idea behind a local Girl Scout project.

Girl Scout Troop 70120 just delivered their project to the mayors of South Euclid and Lyndhurst.

They spent dozens of hours making what they call “Glad Bags.”

“It stands for ‘Girl Scouts Lead and Do,’ and we actually came up with the idea to keep the children occupied if they're going through a fire or bad event,” said Taylor Felix.

“We just thought about what we could do for our city and community,” said Nikiyra Sandidge.

“The kids are scared and they're confused and they don't know what to do so they need to have something to distract them, to make them feel happy,” said Tyauna Carlgren.

“There are coloring books for the 5- to 10-year-olds, wet wipes, crayons, stuffed animals and water...to keep them occupied...for the 11 and up you have notebooks, pens, things like that,” said Nia Guess.

“I think the best thing we put in there was the journals, because some people, they like writing down their feelings and what they're going through to get them to calm down,” said Laila Thompson.

“You have to put yourself in their shoes, what if that was you in danger and how would you feel if someone would give you those glad bags,” said Trinity Felix.

“I like helping kids because we used to be kids, we kind of still are so we know what they go through so I wanted to help them,” said India Jackson.

“We wanted this to say something and we wanted this to continue to go on after we leave for college, we wanted this to keep going,” said Alexis Moore.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.