ODOT using new tech to reduce crashes along notoriously hazardous stretch of Interstate 90

The Ohio Department of Transportation is going to test variable speed limit signs on a notoriously dangerous stretch of Interstate 90 this winter.

When weather or road conditions turn nasty on I-90 between Route 44 in Concord and Route 528 in Madison, ODOT will have the ability to lower the 70 mph speed limit in 10 mph increments.

For now, until permanent signs are ready and installed, ODOT is using portable speed limit signs that will warn drivers with blinking lights and the newly posted speed limit.

ODOT will monitor weather and road conditions as they happen, and if they believe drivers need to slow down, they can change the speed limit to as low as 40 mph.

This stretch of 90 has been the scene of numerous multi-car pileups, some of which have resulted in multiple injuries and hours-long highway closures.

Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said the stretch of 90 between 44 and 528 has and will remain a bullseye for chaotic winter weather.

“It's a little higher up. You get winds off the lake, you get bands of lake effect snow and it's extremely windy, so when it does snow it causes blowing and drifting snow,” said Nicholas.

ODOT says studies show that high speed plays a prominent role in winter weather crashes, so they are going to test the use of variable speeds and then decide if the program should proceed or needs to be expanded.

