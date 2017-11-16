Cleveland police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Alexshia Santiago is a Hispanic female, 4'11, 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Santiago was last seen Thursday night wearing a grey long sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and grey open toe house slippers.

According to her mother, Santiago is currently on medication as she is bipolar and suffers from depression and anxiety.

Police say she was last seen in the area of East 17th Street and Superior Avenue and at one time resided in the area of East 64th Street and Superior Avenue.

If Santiago is found or you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police.

