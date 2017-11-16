6 people seriously injured after stolen car crashes, catches fir - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

6 people seriously injured after stolen car crashes, catches fire on city's east side

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Thursday night's crash scene (Source: WOIO) Thursday night's crash scene (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Six people were taken to a local hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed and caught fire Thursday night near the intersection of East 77th Street and Union Avenue.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. when a speeding stolen 2013 Ford Fusion crashed into a 2010 Nissan Sentra, then caught fire in a nearby home's front yard.

Cleveland paramedics transported three victims from each car for a total of six patients to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the crash.

The youngest victim is 16-years-old.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly