6 people seriously injured after stolen car crashes, catches fire on city's east side

Six people were taken to a local hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed and caught fire Thursday night near the intersection of East 77th Street and Union Avenue.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. when a speeding stolen 2013 Ford Fusion crashed into a 2010 Nissan Sentra, then caught fire in a nearby home's front yard.

Cleveland paramedics transported three victims from each car for a total of six patients to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the crash.

The youngest victim is 16-years-old.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

