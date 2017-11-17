Get in the holiday spirit with the I-X Christmas Connection

The I-X Christmas Connection is Cleveland's premier Christmas show that you can't afford to miss!

The Christmas shopping season starts here with over 600 booths offering something for everyone on your shopping list, naughty or nice!

Bring the kids to Santaland to visit Santa in his 30-foot high castle.

Get pictures taken in the 12-foot Enchanted Ornament.

The kids can also buy special little gifts for under $7 each for mom and dad at the Sugar Plum Shoppe.

At Gingerbread Square, the first 600 kids will have the chance to decorate – and eat! – their own holiday cookie.

You may also buy tickets for breakfast with Santa!

I-X Christmas Connection show hours:

Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets online click here.

