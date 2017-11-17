2 people in critical condition after I-90 wrong-way crash

State troopers are investigating a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-90.

The crash happened on I-90 eastbound before the exit for East 152nd Street around 1 a.m.

The eastbound lanes on I-90 were closed for several hours while police and state troopers investigated the crash.

Paramedics transported two men to University Hospital in critical condition following the crash.

Friday morning's crash is the third serious crash involving a wrong-way driver on Cleveland interstates in the last month. The driver of a wrong-way vehicle was killed in a crash on I-77 on Oct. 29. Days earlier, a 75-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-90 on the city's west side.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.