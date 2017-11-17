Thanksgiving dinner price drops to lowest costs in 5 years

Diners will have another reason to give thanks on Thanksgiving as the average price for this year's feast is expected to be the lowest since 2013.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a feast for 10 people will cost $49.12, down 75 cents from last year.

"When you adjust for inflation, it's cheaper than it was 30 years ago when we first started this survey," says John Newton of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The biggest reason why costs are expected to be down is because turkey, milk, rolls, and sweet potato prices are down.

"Farm prices for a lot of commodities are at their lowest level in nearly a decade and that translates to cheaper food prices for the consumer," said Newton.

A 16-pound turkey averaged $22.38, or roughly $1.40 per pound this year, according to the survey.

Despite the savings on turkey, milk, and other Thanksgiving essentials, some items such as stuffing and pumpkin pie mix costs increased.

With the dinner prices down, shoppers should be seeing savings in their pockets and still have plenty of Thanksgiving feast leftovers.

