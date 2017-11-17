Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new litter of otter pups

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has added three otters to the population with the September birth of a new litter.

Zoo officials announced Friday that mom "Bitzy" and dad "Kibble" gave birth to three Asian small-clawed Otters.

The vulnerable otter species is indigenous to Asia and are one of the smallest breeds of otter.

Otter pups are born with their eyes closed and usually take several weeks to adjust and develop mobility and swimming abilities.

The newest additions should be joining their parents on exhibit in The RainForest in the coming weeks.

(Video courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.