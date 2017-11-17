ATF, NSSF offer $10,000 reward for Seville gun store burglary

Surveillance video captured a group of individuals who stole more than a dozen firearms from a Seville gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said BMT Firearms on Greenwich Road in Seville was burglarized at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 15.

Several masked individuals forcibly entered the gun store and took 16 handguns and four long guns.

According to the ATF, the same individuals are believed to be responsible for attempting to burglarize the Elite Tactical gun store in Wadsworth. The suspects were unable to make entry to the Wadsworth store.

The ATF is working with Seville Police Department, Medina County Sheriff's Office, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation on the case.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact police or the ATF.

