Chagrin Falls café brewing opportunities for people with disabilities

A café in Chagrin Falls is brewing opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Two Café and Boutique not only helps prepare young adults with special needs to join the work force, but they also hire them as well.

“We give them job coaching, training in different areas and we partner with local businesses to give them a job,” said Shari Hunter, owner of the Two Café and Boutique.

The café is part of a non-profit organization that helps people with special needs find employment. So far, Sheri has helped more than 50 people find employment.

Derek Hunter who works at the café says the program has provided him a job and it really changed his life.

“I am a job coach and it’s amazing to see people who actually look up to me,” said Derek Hunter.

