Cleveland readies 113 snow removal vehicles for winter weather

Cleveland officials held a news conference Friday morning to discuss the city's plan to battle the winter weather.

A portion of this season's snow removal fleet was on display during the event. The fleet consists of 113 snow removal vehicles.

Cleveland has 24,000 tons of salt in inventory for the winter.

Cleveland's Chief Operating Officer Darnell Brown, Director of Public Works Michael Cox and several other city leaders were in attendance at Friday's news conference.

City officials highlight the functions and importance of the new Automated Vehicle Locator devices and discussed snow removal plans for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

