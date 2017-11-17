Rare piebald deer spotted in Seven Hills

A majestic-looking deer was spotted recently in a Seven Hills neighborhood.

The sighting was caught on camera by a Facebook user and shared on social media.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks, the deer gets the unique white-colored patch pattern from a rare genetic variation. The condition occurs in less than one percent of white-tailed deer, but is more common than albinism. It is also more common for piebald deer to have more birth defects than an unaffected white-tailed deer.

Cleveland Metroparks shared several photos of piebald deer sightings, including a piebald deer that was spotted near the West Creek Reservation in November and another seen in a Metroparks reservation in Dec. 2016.

