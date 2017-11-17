KaNstRuction Contest ~ Submit Your Pictures To WIN Cool Prizes!

The law firm of Kisling, Nestico & Redick just handed out 1,000 FREE TURKEYS to people who simply donated a can or coat in the 5th Annual KNR Coats and Cans for Kids program! The food was donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, and the coats were given to The Salvation Army and Volunteers of America.

Cleveland 19 and KNR want to double, even TRIPLE their donations this year so they can provide more food to pantries across Northeast Ohio! We know that you CAN help! Get creative with cans by designing can art and send in your pics!

Make can art yourself, get your family involved, and suggest it to a teacher or friends in the neighborhood! Random entries will be selected to win cool prizes like two 2018 Cedar Point Season passes, a pizza party for up to 25 people, and 4-packs of tickets to Cedar Point, Cleveland Monsters Games and The Monster Jam!

MOST IMPORTANTLY, once you are done, SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS and DONATE YOUR CANS. Drop the cans off at the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, a local pantry or the offices of KNR! If you have over 500 CANS, KNR will come pick them up for you!

