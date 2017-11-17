Dad arrested, accused of abusing infant twins

A Lake County dad is under arrest, accused of severely beating his two-month-old twins.

Madison Township police have charged Chad Humberston, 37, with two counts of child endangering.

Police say on Oct. 31, Humberston's son was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Doctors called the police after discovering the little boy had brain trauma, as well as fractures to his arms and legs.

When officers learned the baby had a twin sister, they had her examined also.

Doctors discovered the little girl had fractures to her skull and other parts of her body.

Police say due to the level of injury to each child, the child endangering charges are a second-degree felony.

Humberston is expected to appear in Painesville Municipal Court on Friday.

