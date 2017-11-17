Mt. Union quarterback arrested during traffic stop ahead of big game

The starting quarterback for the University of Mount Union may miss Saturday's game after being arrested this week.

D'Angelo Fulford, of Cooper City, FL, was arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday in Stark County.

Deputies say Fulford has warrants for hazing and battery out of Florida.

Fulford was taken to the Stark County Jail and released on a $5000.00 bond.

He is now waiting to be extradited back to Florida.

The first round of the NCAA football playoffs begin this weekend.

The Raiders, who have gone undefeated this season, have a noon game at home against Washington and Lee.

Statement from Assistant Director of Academic Marketing Ryan Smith:

The University has been made aware of the legal matter involving D'Angelo Fulford, which stems from an alleged incident dating back to the summer of 2015, when he was a high school senior in Miramar, Florida. While this matter makes its way through the legal process, his status as an enrolled student and member of the football team remains unchanged.

