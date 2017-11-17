Spilled molten metal damages Timken Steel plant

Firefighters say molten metal spilled from a ladle on the 3rd floor of the Timken Steel plant caused extensive damage to three floors.

The fire happened late Thursday.

When Canton firefighters arrived at the plant, they worked with the Timken Steel Fire Brigade to organize a plan of action to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for Timken Steel says the building and wiring were damaged, but the equipment was not affected.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

There were no injuries to either firefighters or steel plant personnel.

The spokesperson for Timken Steel adds the company had a planned maintenance outage scheduled in Dec.

They are now planning on moving up the scheduled maintenance and doing repairs at the same time. This way, Timken will not have to close as planned in Dec.

The company also believes production of steel won't be significantly impacted.

