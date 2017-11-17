Ohio Governor candidate Bill O'Neill stands by controversial sex life remarks, plans on staying in race

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill said he's ready to move on from all the current talk about sexual assaults.

The Chagrin Falls native created a Facebook post where he mentioned Sen. Al Franken while detailing his own sexual history.

Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males. As a candidate for Governor let me save my opponents some research time. In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous blonde who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head from Cleveland.

Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis. I am sooooo disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.

Peace.

O'Neill said he would drop out of the race if Richard Cordray ran for governor.

After reading Justice O'Neill's post, one of his opponents for Ohio Governor, Former State Rep. and Ohio Congresswoman Betty Sutton, released a response, strongly condemning the Facebook post.

"As an attorney I'm appalled at these remarks of a Supreme Court Justice, as a democrat I'm horrified a statewide candidate would belittle victims of sexual harassment and assault this way and as a woman I'm outraged he would equate sexual assault with indiscretion. It's wrong to trivialize this. He should resign immediately," said Sutton.

The gubernatorial candidate's remarks come just a day after she unveiled Ohio's first strong and comprehensive plan to combat sexual harassment and sexual assault in state government.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor of the Supreme Court of Ohio issued this statement:

"I condemn in no uncertain terms Justice O'Neill's Facebook post. No words can convey my shock.This gross disrespect for women shakes the public's confidence in the integrity of the judiciary."

