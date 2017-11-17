Hung jury in trial for day care worker accused of raping toddler

The trial for a Shaker Heights day care worker accused of raping a 3-year-old boy has ended in a hung jury.

Michael Ferricci, 22, was also found not guilty on the charge of kidnapping.

The alleged attack happened in July of 2016 in a bathroom at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland in Shaker Heights.

Shaker Heights police said Ferricci had worked at the church day care for five years.

His trial began Nov. 6 and the jury started deliberating Nov. 15.

Ferricci will now have a second trial on the rape charge in February 2018.

