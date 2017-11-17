Summit County troopers seize $285K in heroin after chase involving surveillance plane

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized more than $285,000 in heroin on Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)

What began as a routine traffic stop in Summit County Tuesday quickly turned into a large-scale drug bust as officer discovered and seized $285,000 in heroin.

The incident began as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a rented 2018 Nissan with Connecticut registration for a lane change violation on Interstate 80.

However, the driver -- Renaldo Diaz-Guzman, 25, of Hartford, Conn. -- fled after police approached the car and asked him to get out of the car.

A highway patrol surveillance plane spotted the car, and led officers to its location. The pilot also noticed the suspect through a bag in a dumpster.

Diaz-Guzman was arrested, and police found the bag, which contained more than 1,600 grams of heroin.

Diaz-Guzman was taken to Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies.

He was also charged with failure to comply, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 21 years in prison.

