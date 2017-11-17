St. Augustine Hunger Center looking for a few good drivers Thanksgiving day

Calling all drivers: you are needed to deliver Thanksgiving meals to the sick and shut-in this holiday, otherwise thousands of people may not eat!

St. Augustine Hunger Center is prepared to feed up to 17,000 people this Thanksgiving holiday. Cooks have already baked more than 1200 turkeys.

Dinner will still be served 11:30 a.m.at St. Augustine Catholic Church but Sister Corita Ambro says they need drivers to deliver meals around the Cleveland area and the surrounding neighborhoods.

She says she hopes to find some good drivers who will share in the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I would hope that when they deliver the meals, they sit down and talk with them and share with them a little bit because most of those people are lonely and they need someone to share a little bit with them, especially the elderly," said Sister Corita Ambro, St. Augustine Hunger Center.

On Thanksgiving morning, drivers can show up to Barron's Bus Company on Tiedeman & Brookpark Roads, pick up several meals and deliver them to shelters or the sick and elderly. Coordinators will give you a map with a list of places to deliver to.

Call 216-781-5530 with any questions.

