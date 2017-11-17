Navy not happy about pilot who drew obscene picture with jet exhaust

The Navy is apologizing over an impromptu "aerial art" project that was drawn across Washington state's blue skies Thursday by one of its pilots.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

According to The Washington Post, a pilot flying an EA-18G Growler conducted a few aerial maneuvers to create a giant, cartoonish penis.

The rendering stretched hundreds of feet across the Okanogan Highlands.

The incident has triggered a full Navy investigation, led by senior officer Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker.

