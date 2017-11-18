Electrical fire at RTA substation out, changes remain due to construction project

The Greater Cleveland RTA is investigating an electrical fire in a transformer near the Brookpark substation.

It happened Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. The Red Line was shut down for a few hours and replaced with buses. Service has since been restored from the Airport to the W. 117th Street Station.

The transformer was installed in 1962 and was scheduled for replacement. Repairs will be made over the next few weeks, according to an RTA spokesperson.

No one was hurt in this morning's fire. No word yet on the cause, but it appears to be electrical.

Due to a rail construction project, rapid service from W. 117th to Tower City is replaced with buses. If you're coming to the Browns game via the Red Line Rapid, you can transfer to 66R buses at W. 117th and will be taken directly downtown to Tower City.

