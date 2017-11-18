Brooklyn Police investigating homicide of 19-year-old man

Brooklyn Police and the Ohio BCI are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 19-year-old Brooklyn man.

Around 12:16 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call from a woman in the 4700 block of Elizabeth Lane who said a man in her home had been shot.

When police arrived, they found Jordan Taylor, 19, with at least one gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died,

Police haven't released much information, but say the incident is not random at this point in the investigation.

