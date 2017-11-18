Head football coach at Vermilion High School dies

The school will have crisis counselors for students on Monday. (Source: Vermilion Local School District)

The head football coach at Vermilion High School has died.

The school district made the announcement on Facebook on Friday.

There was a memorial gathering for Matt Kobal at the high school on Saturday morning.

The school will have crisis counselors for students on Monday.

The district is asking people to respect the privacy of Kobal's family.

"Mr. Kobal wasn't just a teacher, he was a mentor; someone who actually cared about the kids he taught," Jennifer Pine wrote on Facebook.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.