Cold and rain doesn't stop holiday tree lighting at Crocker Park

The cold and rain did not stop the annual holiday tree lighting at Crocker Park in Westlake.

The 50-foot tree has more than 200,000 lights and the lights are choreographed to music.

You can see the light shows every night through the holiday season.

The National Weather Service said winds were around 30 miles per hour in Westlake.

Proceeds from the event went toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

