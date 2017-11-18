UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl from Cleveland found safe

Police said the missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe. (Source Cleveland Police)

Police said the missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe.

The Cleveland Police Department is still searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Investigators said Alexshia Santiago might be in the area of Parker Drive in Mayfield Heights.

Police said there is a possibility the people she is staying with may not know that she is missing.

According to police, Alexshia is 4-foot-11, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Santiago was last seen Thursday night wearing a gray long sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and grey open toe house slippers.

According to her mother, Santiago is currently on medication as she is bipolar and suffers from depression and anxiety.

Police say she was last seen in the area of East 17th Street and Superior Avenue and at one time resided in the area of East 64th Street and Superior Avenue.

If Santiago is found or you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police.

