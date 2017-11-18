Vehicle stolen in Cleveland with 4-month-old baby inside, baby O - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Vehicle stolen in Cleveland with 4-month-old baby inside, baby OK after dropped off on porch

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Police Department said a vehicle was stolen with a 4-month-old baby inside.

Police said the baby is OK after the child was left on a porch on Melba Avenue.

Investigators said the car was left running on East 116th Street and Continental Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect is a man.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly