Vehicle stolen in Cleveland with 4-month-old baby inside, baby OK after dropped off on porch

The Cleveland Police Department said a vehicle was stolen with a 4-month-old baby inside.

Police said the baby is OK after the child was left on a porch on Melba Avenue.

Investigators said the car was left running on East 116th Street and Continental Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect is a man.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

