Cleveland Police investigating morning homicide - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police investigating morning homicide

Posted by Damon Maloney, Reporter
Connect
A woman's body was found on Cleveland's east side early Sunday. (Source: WOIO) A woman's body was found on Cleveland's east side early Sunday. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the murder of a female found Sunday morning on the 3600 block of 131st Street.

The scene is not far from First Cleveland Mosque.

Police learned of the incident around 7:22 a.m. on Sunday.

The female's name nor the circumstances surrounding her death have been provided.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly