Cleveland Police investigating morning homicide

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the murder of a female found Sunday morning on the 3600 block of 131st Street.

The scene is not far from First Cleveland Mosque.

Police learned of the incident around 7:22 a.m. on Sunday.

The female's name nor the circumstances surrounding her death have been provided.

