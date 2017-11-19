Forrest the 'gentle bear' dies

Forrest, the bull mastiff who captured hearts across Northeast Ohio has died.

A Facebook post says, "Forrest's long glorious run has come to an end. We wanted to share our heart-breaking news with memories of our gentle bear."

In 2012, Forrest was found chained to a tree and shot in Cleveland Height's Forest Hill Park. Forrest survived and was later adopted by a Solon family who raised him on a 10-acre farm.

Raymone Clements was arrested shortly after the dog's shooting. In 2013, a jury found Clements guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to 23-years in prison.

