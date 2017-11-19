Jets fly over stadium before Browns vs. Jaguars game (video)

Viewers were calling into the Cleveland 19 newsroom asking about jets flying in Cleveland on Sunday. (Source AP Images)

There was an Air Force Flyover after the national anthem before the Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Nov. 19.

The flyover was part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign.

The NFL has raised more than $1,790,000 for Salute to Service in 2017.

The program has been in place with the NFL since 2011.

